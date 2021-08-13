ANTIQUES expert Tim Wonnacott will be opening the new Harwich Museum next weekend.

Tim Wonnacott, who starred in television shows including Bargain Hunt and Antiques Roadshow, will be cutting the ribbon at the Harwich Museum on Saturday, August 21.

The doors to the museum, in Anglia House, Main Road, will be opened to the public at noon.

Tim said: “At this time of retrenchment generally in museums services across Great Britain, it is rare for an entirely new museum to be opening its doors.

“A testament to Harwich’s civic pride, the enthusiasm of the local volunteers and munificence of the supporting businesses.

“I am really looking forward to the occasion and am honoured to have been asked by Timeline Auctions to perform the opening ceremony.”

The museum has a unique mix of fascinating displays, resources, photos and artefacts on the town’s history.

David Whittle, museum curator, said: “It has been a challenging but a rewarding task for our volunteers to transform the print processing factory into a museum but we are please to say that we are now in a position to open the doors to the public.

“The museum has six large display rooms, special exhibitions areas and media screens that feature the history of Harwich, Dovercourt and the surrounding villages.”