Police are calling for witnesses to a crash to come forward after three people were left wth injuries.

A black Honda Civic and a black Mercedes were reported to have been seen driving at speed on the M11 southbound between junctions 5 and 4, near Loughton and Woodford.

The Honda was then in collision with a black and grey moped.

The rider, a 32-year-old man from north London, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and police say he remains in a stable condition in hospital.

A Toyota Prius that attempted to avoid the vehicles was then in collision with a Vauxhall Crosslander.

Two women inside the Toyota, who were both from east London, were injured.

A 38-year-old woman suffered whiplash and a 48-year-old woman suffered a fractured wrist.

The drivers of the Honda, Mercedes and Vauxhall were not hurt.

The Honda driver, a 25-year-old man from Edmonton in London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink-driving and racing on a highway.

Two people connected to the Mercedes were also arrested.

A 28-year-old man from Edmonton in London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink-driving, obstruction of a police officer and racing on a highway.

A 26-year-old woman from Finchley in London was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and racing on a highway.

They have all been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “We are looking to trace anyone who saw the vehicles travelling on the motorway before the incident, or has any dash cam footage, is asked to contact Chigwell Roads Policing Unit quoting incident 1302 of 8 August.”

The incident happened sometime around 11.35pm on Sunday.