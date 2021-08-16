BUDDING archaeologists have the chance to help uncover the hidden history of their village.

The Big Dig community archaeology project is being hosted by St Osyth Museum.

It will form part of the museum’s archaeology exhibition and residents are being encouraged to get involved by digging in their gardens, helping generate a more in-depth picture of the way people used to live in the village.

Having previously featured on the Channel 4 Time Team project, St Osyth has been dated back 8,000 years.

Museum officials believe there could be important undiscovered treasures and stories hidden beneath residents’ gardens.

The project will use the minimally invasive one-metre test pit method, with an instructional talk for those taking part being led by historian David Grocott, who is an honorary community fellow of the Department of History at Essex University.

The talk is scheduled to take place at 10am.

Museum leader Nigel Jeskins, who is also a member of the St Osyth Historical Society, said: “The museum is keen to encourage community involvement in our history projects so we can ensure we have a more inclusive and varied record of St Osyth’s history.

“The community dig is not only a fantastic way to cover a wider area for archaeological discoveries, but we also hope the opportunity for residents to get personally involved in the project will lead to fresh enjoyment of the fascinating history our village has to offer.”

The artifacts and discoveries made during the community dig will be showcased in an exhibition at the museum, with all activity recorded within the village’s historical archives.

Other attractions at the exhibition include a display of archaeological items previously found in the area, a revisit of the St Osyth Team Time project, children’s archaeology activities and a Q and A with the St Osyth amateur archaeologist responsible for discovering much of the museum’s archaeology collection.

A schedule of the events on Saturday can be found HERE.

READ MORE: