A NEW boss of the partnership which manages parking across north Essex has been elected.
Colchester councillor Sue Lissimore has been selected as the new chair of the North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP).
Mrs Lissimore, who is deputy cabinet member for highways maintenance and sustainable transport at Essex County Council and also deputy leader of Colchester Council, takes over from Robert Mitchell, who held the role for ten years.
NEPP runs on street parking services across the area, covering Colchester, Tendring, Braintree Uttlesford, Harlow and Epping Forest.
Mrs Lissimore said: "The work NEPP has been doing to improve road safety and tackle dangerous parking around schools, with the 3PR and Park Safe Schools project, is excellent to see and is just one of the many initiatives I am proud now to be involved with. I look forward to seeing it’s growth in the future.
“The development NEPP has made in the last ten years, since it was founded, is admirable and to be a part of the future of the organisation is a great honour.”
Epping Forest Council member Sam Kane has been chosen as the deputy chair.
