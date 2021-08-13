TALENTED youngsters took centre stage when an award-winning performing arts schools celebrated a milestone birthday.

Frinton-based Stagestruck Academy marked its 20th anniversary with a show at Clacton's Princes Theatre on Saturday.

Work in Progress, the academy's annual school show, featured 60 talented performers from the ages of five to 18.

It contained all types of dance, from tap to ballet, acting, singing and musical theatre, with the students showcasing the work learnt over the last term.

Stagestruck Academy was founded in 2001 by principal Simone Castle.

It has since grown to be one of the most successful performance training venues in Essex.

Ms Castle said: "Our 20th anniversary show was a great success, playing to a packed house and receiving a standing ovation.

"I was beyond proud of the students, who put all their energy into it and made it our biggest show to date.

"After such a difficult 18 months, the feeling of seeing so many young people on stage doing what they love was priceless."

In the spotlight - Work in Progress, the academy's annual school show, featured 60 talented performers from the ages of five to 18Even though this has been an unusual year, the school has still managed notable achievements.

Many students have taken dance, acting and singing exams - all with a 100 per cent pass rate - as well as performing in their first live performance of 2021, A Slice of Musical Theatre, at the Princes Theatre, in May.

The school has a great success rate, with many students going on to perform professionally on stage and screen, including West End credits like Matilda, The Sound Of Music, Hairspray and Les Miserables.

We did it - students lap up the plaudits at the end of their anniversary show

Students have also featured in major films including Cinderella, Captain America, In The Heart Of The Sea, The Conjuring and Mortdecai.

Stagestruck started with a handful of students in September 2001.

It now offers more than 45 different classes each week, putting on at least three full-scale productions a year as well as taking part in competitions, musicals, cabaret and pantomimes at venues in the UK, France and Germany.

