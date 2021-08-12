A DESPERATE appeal has been launched to find 22 dogs which have been stolen.

A group has been formed online and appeals made by police after the dogs were taken from Cristavale Kennels in Horndon-on-the-Hill, between Basildon and Thurrock.

In a post in the group last night, which has gained more than 450 members, the owner's son said: "Within the last 24 hours someone broke into the kennels my mum was renting, Christavale Kennels in Horndon on the Hill and stole my mums pet dogs.

"Some of these dogs are very old and on medication. My mum has devoted her life to these dogs.

"Most of them were rescue dogs that she’s cared for for the majority of their lives. As you can imagine my mum is now in pieces.

"We’d appreciate it if this post could be shared and if anyone has any information to please get in touch.

"A reward will be given for the safe return of the dogs.

"There are several different breeds and 22 dogs have been stolen in total. 1 English bulldog, 1 cane corso, 2 lerchers, 1 wippet cross, 1 Jack Russell, 1 Staffordshire bull terrier, 1 shiba Inu, 2 ginger terriers, 1 bichon frise, 2 chihuahuas, 1 poodle, 1 Yorkshire terrier, 2 long hair chihuahuas and 2 pugs.

"Any information or help will really be appreciated."

In a post from Essex Police Rochford, the team said: "This incident has not taken place within Rochford District, but we share in hope that you may be able to help.

"22 dogs have been stolen from Christavale Kennels in Horndon-on-the-hill. They are pet dogs and some are very old and require medication.

"The owner has devoted her life to them, with most having been rescue dogs that she’s cared for the majority of their lives."

Call 101 with information.