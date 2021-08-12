A NEW perfume shop is set to open its doors at a shopping centre in Clacton.
The Fragrance Shop, one of the UK’s leading independent fragrance retailer, will be unveiling its new store at Clacton Shopping Village, in Stephenson Road West, on Saturday.
The store, which has created five new jobs, will be giving away premium goodie bags to the first 25 customers.
Shoppers will also be able to enjoy exclusive discounts and free samples throughout the day.
Lisa Thomas, The Fragrance Shop’s regional director, said: “Despite the pandemic and things only just starting to return back to normal, we have still continued to see a huge demand from shoppers who want to visit stores in person.
"This is particularly true in Essex, which is why we’re delighted to announce the launch of our fifth store in the county.
"Our new Clacton store will fit in perfectly with our existing portfolio of stores in the area, and we look forward to welcoming shoppers.”
The company also has stores in Basildon, Brentwood, Grays and Southend.
