Breast cancer patients at Colchester Hospital are being given comfort boxes by a charity to help them manage the difficult side effects from the treatments.

The Littlelifts breast cancer charity is extending its service to Colchester after working closely with the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust to provide Ipswich patients with comfort boxes since 2018.

The charity has now launched an appeal to raise £5,000 so it can gift packages to an additional 100 patients receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy in Colchester.

Littlelifts founder Oa Hackett, who set up the charity after being diagnosed with breast cancer at 28, said: “Since we launched in 2017, we’ve seen a real and tangible impact on how our little lifts boxes have supported and emotionally boosted women and men going through treatment.”

Ms Hackett said she was fortunate to have a support network of friends and family to help her through chemotherapy and she said the gifts she received from her loved ones had an immense impact on her wellbeing.

She added: “Breast cancer treatment can be gruelling both physically and mentally; during these difficult times, our littlelifts boxes are making a huge difference.”

The boxes have been designed with the help of breast cancer patients and include a soft toothbrush, lolly recipes and moulds as chemotherapy can leave mouths sores.

They also include a water bottle and heat pack as well as treats.

To support littlelifts’ fundraising campaign for Colchester Hospital, go to www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/kindness-towards-those-affected-by-breast-cancer