As people dig out their old tents and reach for their walking boots, we take a look at some of the best places to go camping in Essex this summer.

Here are a few of the campsites and glamping sites in the area that offer everything from a remote escapes to something for those seeking a bit more luxury.

So if you are looking for a late summer break or a weekend away these options could be for you.

Swallows Field Glamping Pods, Colchester

Situated to the west of Colchester the site boasts three luxury adult only pods overlooking the Colne Valley.

It has received a 106 reviews on TripAdvisor all of which were rated excellent.

One recent review said: "Very peaceful and comfortable 4 night stay at a great price. Perfect for the dogs, in a great private garden.

"The pods have everything you need, including bbq and hot tub if needed. Spotlessly clean and welcoming."

Fen Farm Camping and Caravan Site, Mersea

The camping site on Mersea Island has proved popular with customers and has received 104 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

One review said: "Highly recommended. Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Relaxed from moment we arrived.

"Brilliant facilities clean and modern. Even a shower for the dog.

"Went mid week so plenty of space to spread out and lovely walks nearby. Pub at end of road to have a garden pub lunch."

Lee Wick Farm Cottages & Glamping, St Osyth

The site boasts two self catering cottages and eight glamping pods near to St Osyth.

Customers have praised the hot tubs and indoor fire in reviews.

It has recieved 105 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

One review said: "I can’t rate higher than 5 otherwise I would, both visits were perfect, we have stayed in the purple and recently the green cargo pod each time both were spotlessly clean, we never had any problems or issues, the surroundings are beautiful if you decide to just chill at your pod or venture out on a walk, it’s very relaxing and peaceful, we were recommended lee wick by a friend, and we have recommended it to others also, if your thinking about trying it I would highly recommend staying here, watch out lee wick we will be back for another visit this year thank you for a great holiday."

Browning Bros., Great Tey

The firm provide luxury glamping accommodation and alternative wild weddings.

It has 80 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

One review said: "We had a few days with the family at water lily lodge, the accommodation and setting was amazing ! So peaceful and picturesque overlooking the lake. We walked around the lake with our dog.

"The lodge was very comfortable and cosy especially when the log burner was on but very warm even if it wasn’t. I would highly recommend this little gem and will definitely be back."

Grange Farm Campsite, Thorpe le Soken

Grange Farm Campsite is on a working farm located and is within walking from the village centre.

It has 33 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

One review on TripAdvisor said: "Great place to camp, lots of room to spread out on this working farm we went for 5 days

"The owners were really welcoming and friendly, showed us to our pitch and showed us where the showers and toilets were located, they checked in to make sure we were ok generally every day.

"They were always around for information and help, we kept our ice packs and ice in their freezer which was very generous of them."