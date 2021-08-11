A LIFE-SAVING sea rescue charity has appointed a full-time female coxswain for the first time in its entire 200 year history.

Harwich RNLI has made history by naming Di Bush as the role’s new tenant, having been the station’s mechanic since 2017.

Ms Bush joined the organisation as a volunteer at Falmouth RNLI in 2003 and will now be taking over as coxswain on September 1 after Neal Sandquest stood down last month.

The charity said it wanted to encourage greater representation of women in its search and rescue roles.

“Di is a trail-blazer in this regard and for some years now has been an inspiration to other women, both within the RNLI or thinking about joining our charity,” Sue Kingswood, RNLI Inclusion and Diversity Manager said.

“We’re working hard to make sure when people do come forward to volunteer or work at the RNLI, they’re made to feel welcome and stay.

“What we’re doing to encourage greater representation of women is a microcosm of what we need to do to get people with diverse experiences and perspectives joining the RNLI.”

During her 18 years with the charity, the highly-experience Ms Bush has also been a helm and a 2nd coxswain.

Harwich RNLI manager Peter Bull added Ms Bush is “well respected on station and will command the Severn class all-weather lifeboat Albert Brown, as well as lead the team.”

The charity pointed out women have played a key role in its success since its creation in 1824, especially since 1969 when Elisabeth Hostvedt became the first fully qualified woman on a lifeboat crew.