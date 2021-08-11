ACTRESS Hayley Mills has added a second event after her Frinton Summer Theatre Show sold out.
An Evening with Hayley Mills is due to take place at the McGrigor Hall on the evening of August 29.
But due to popular demand, the star of Pollyanna, Whistle down the Wind and Parent Trap, and has agreed to put on a second event at 1pm on the same day.
A spokesman for the theatre said: "We are thrilled to announce that due to popular demand, a second event has been added.
"Hayley has agreed to join us at 1pm following the sold-out event on the evening performance."
Hayley, daughter of Sir John Mills, has written her autobiography which will be coming out shortly.
For tickets, go to frintontheatretickets.co.uk.
