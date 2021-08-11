ORGANISERS of events in Tendring which celebrate the district and the Essex Sunshine Coast are being reminded of a fund available to support their work.

Four events have already benefitted from Tendring Council’s event grants scheme, with more applications currently being processed.

Under the scheme, part of the council’s back to business programme, events can get up to £1,000 of support, with £35,000 available in total.

Events to qualify so far include October’s Harwich International Shanty Festival and a Clacton 150 exhibition marking the town’s birthday, being held by the Clacton and District Local History Society at the town library until the end of this month.

Also benefiting from the fund are Clacton Pride, for its event on August 21 in the Town Square, and The Grand Theatre of Lemmings Street Arts Event in Manningtree High Street on August 8.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said events were one of the area’s main attractions.

“There are many features which make an area great to live or work in, or visit, but what really makes somewhere standout are events for people to enjoy and participate in,” Mr Porter said.

“These can range from the big, such as our Clacton 150 Anniversary Flights or the world-renowned Harwich Shanty Festival, to the small, but they all add to sense of atmosphere within a place.

“That’s why we want to support Tendring events – particularly those that also use local businesses and artists.

“By working together we can build an exciting programme of activities to entertain people and, crucially for our local economy, keep them coming back.”

Businesses can apply for a grant of either £500 or £1,000 towards events held in town or village centres, or seafronts close to them, which use local traders or performers.

Event organisers must supply cost plans and risk assessments as part of their application, as well as meeting the local criteria, and events are to be held within three months of getting a grant.

To apply to the fund visit www.tendringdc.gov.uk/business/event-grant.