SIXTH form pupils have been handed their tickets to further education and the working world after landing good grades following a tough year of study.

Pupils at the Hedingham School and Sixth Form in Sible Hedingham received their A-Level results on Tuesday.

It has been a uniquely difficult year for the sixth formers with their classes interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the second year in a row, the final grades were also not decided by regular examinations.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Government decided students’ results would be determined by teachers.

Staff at Hedingham School have considered what a fair grade is for each of the students.

This is based on what they have been able to learn during the two years.

The teacher-assessed grades were sent to exam boards where they were held against a national standard and approved and awarded.

Headteacher Andrew Harvison says he is extremely proud of what his pupils have achieved.

He said: “All students at Hedingham have worked extremely hard, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“We are very proud of their efforts and have been so impressed with their overall dedication and resilience.

“Our main priority as a school is to ensure that our students are provided with the support they need to make their next step.

“I would like to thank all students, staff and parents for the commitment they have shown over the last two years”.

Many students at the school have now booked their place at university and are excited to see what comes next.

Fraser Felton said: “I am thrilled with the results I have received today.

“They have allowed me to go on to university to study osteopathic medicine at Plymouth Marjon.

“Thank you to all the staff who helped me get to where I am today.”

Lucy Mant added: “I am over the moon with my results. I have a secured a place at Lancaster University studying law with criminology.”

Max O’Shea said: “After such a year of uncertainty it feels good to finally put it all to bed.

“I’m overjoyed with the results and look forward to what the future holds.

"I would like to thank all the teachers at Hedingham School for their support.”