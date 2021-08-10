COVID infection rates across Tendring have increased slightly.

The districts’s average infection rate in the week to August 5 was 185.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 179.8 cases per 100,000 people a week earlier.

Across England, 49 per cent of authorities saw a week-on-week rise in rates, with 50 per cent seeing a fall.

There were 271 cases reported in the week to August 10, down six on the previous week.

The last reported Covid death - within 28 days of a positive test - in Tendring was on July 30.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 37 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 12,540 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 10 (Tuesday), up from 12,503 on Monday.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 585 people had died in the area by August 10 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 13,551 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 99,210 people had received both jabs by August 9 (Monday) – 78% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 75% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.