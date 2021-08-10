TOP class students from across Tendring are celebrating after picking up their A Level results.

Sixth formers from Clacton Coastal Academy and Tendring Technology College received excellent results despite having faced months away from school as a result of national lockdowns and Covid restrictions.

Given the circumstances, the Government decided that students’ results would be determined by teachers.

Each school has considered carefully what a fair grade is for each student, based on what they have been able to learn during the two years.

These grades were submitted to the exam boards together with supporting evidence, and then quality assured by the exam boards.

Students at CCA will now be going on to take up places at university, with Tayler Denny going on to study history at Essex University.

Tayler achieved straight A* grades in history, psychology and criminology.

Celebration - students at Tendring Technology College in Frinton

Lois Joss will be going on to study children’s care learning and development at Tthe University of Suffolk and Nathan Hill will be going on to study business management at Anglia Ruskin.

At Tendring Technology College, Alex Finger, Jan Quines, Daniella Calver and Fangping Liu achieved great success in their A levels.

Alex achieved A* grades in maths, further maths, biology and physics.

Alex’s teachers said he is a “truly remarkable student” who works at the highest standard.

Alex will be attending University College London to study maths.

Jan achieved A*A*A and will be attending University of East London to study fashion design. .

Daniella achieved A*AA and will be attending Essex University to study law and Fangping gained A*A*A, and will be attending University College London to study physics.

In the vocational arena, sixth form students at Clacton Coastal Academy also achieved some impressive outcomes, with Sean Judge achieving a triple D* in business and an A in IFS and Faith Jones achieving an A* in childcare and a double D* in health and social care.

At Tendring Technology College Erin Wood’s hard work and determination has seen her achieved triple distinction* in BTEC Business, ICT and Media.

David Lees, executive head at Clacton Coastal Academy and Tendring Technology College, said: “Congratulations to all of our students on their fantastic results.

“I am extremely proud of the excellent outcomes for the Sixth Form students from both Clacton Coastal Academy and Tendring Technology College, they should be rightly proud of these grades, which they have worked so very hard for.

“Our students have responded to the challenges of the past few months, with determination, compassion and patience.

“Whether they are going onto university, high-quality vocational courses, or employment, I am confident that they will continue to make us proud.”