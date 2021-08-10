FINAL preparations are underway for a bumper family fun event after Clacton's Carnival procession was cancelled for a second year due to Covid-19.

Clacton Pier is instead staging a special evening with Clacton Carnival Association on August 20 .

Rides will remain open until 9pm and there will be a host of children’s characters and superheroes attending along with free live entertainment outside the Boardwalk Bar and Grill.

The popular Octopus Ahoy art trail’s lovable mascot CJ will also be on hand for selfies and photos with the kids, as well as the Carnival Bear mascot.

The idea of the Carnival Pier Night was put together after the street procession had to be cancelled for the second year in succession due to Covid restrictions.

The new event is also being staged as part of the celebrations of Clacton and the pier’s 150th birthday.

Pier director Billy Ball said the aim is to bring families together for a special evening of fun – and to support the town’s hard-working carnival association.

“Through no fault of their own the procession will not be going ahead, which is a bitter pill to swallow for the organising committee, residents and visitors alike,” he added.

“It is very much a part of the calendar of summer events and always pulls in large crowds who line the streets.

“We will be using our 6.5 acres of space to host an event for all ages to enjoy and hopefully we can recreate some of that amazing carnival atmosphere on the Pier.

“It is a further example of our efforts to support the local community wherever and whenever we can.”

Paul Townend, chairman of the Clacton Carnival Association, said the committee is looking forward to the new initiative.

“We were put in a difficult position because of the Covid regulations and have had to scale down our normal programme,” he said.

“But a Carnival Pier Night will be a great new addition and we jumped at the chance once it was offered to us.”

There will be special deals for those attending the event which runs from 6pm until late and a donation will be made to the Clacton Carnival Association.

The carnival association’s popular Donkey Derby has also been cancelled this year.