The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 94 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 12,503 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 9 (Monday), up from 12,409 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Tendring now stands at 8,485 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,415.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 80,220 over the period, to 6,094,243.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 585 people had died in the area by August 9 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 13,542 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 99,012 people had received both jabs by August 8 (Sunday) – 78% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 74% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.