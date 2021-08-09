INSPIRING youngsters from Tendring have been recognised for his amazing achievements by the Jack Petchey Foundation.

A total of 39 young people from schools and colleges in Tendring received their prestigious achievement awards at a live digital event.

The digital event celebrated winners aged 11 to 25 from the district for their contributions to their school or college community.

Winners received medallions and framed certificates from the foundation prior to the online event along with a £250 grant for them to spend to benefit their school or youth group.

Five adults were awarded leader awards for demonstrating outstanding ability to motivate young people.

The winners included Devon Gleave, aged 18, who attends Tendring Technology College.

He was handed a Jack Petchey Achievement Award for his commitment and hard work as part of Tendring Council’s Beach Patrol team during the weekends and school holidays.

He dedicates his time to ensuring public safety at the beach as well as trying to conserve the environment by working with RNLI, HM Coastguard and the Environmental Agency to help protect wildlife along the coast.

Devon is also a keen volleyball player and a part of the England Volleyball team and is an inspiring role model for other young players, encouraging other young people to get involved in the sport and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Award winner Devon decided to spend his £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on a an outside seating area for the sixth form.

Renee Loach, aged 17, also from Tendring Technology College, was awarded a prize for her resilience during a challenging year.

She constantly looks out for others and takes care of them and is a talented artist, often creating pieces to give to others to put a smile on their face.

Renee decided to spend her £250 grant on food for a school-leavers party.

Sir Jack founded the Jack Petchey Foundation in 1999 to recognise the positive contributions young people make to society and to support them in achieving their potential.

Sir Jack, 96, said: “I am passionate about our awards scheme which enables young people to be recognised, valued and rewarded for their achievements and positive contributions to society.”