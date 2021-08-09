STARS of Strictly Come Dancing will return to the stage in Colchester and Clacton for the second act of their popular show.

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will be coming to the towns with their Ballroom Boys – Act Two show later this year.

Strictly’s old-school professionals left fans intrigued when they first announced their unlikely partnership, but after the roaring success of their first tour in 2019 they decided to take to the road once again.

The dancing duo will be back with more old-fashioned variety, including dance, comedy and song

Ian said: “Myself and Vince joined up for the 2019 tour because we wanted to do something completely different to all the other Strictly tours.

“We never imagined that it would be so popular, the audiences loved it, which is amazing.

“So we thought, why not do it again?”

Having both been part of the hit BBC show for a number of years, with their partners including Zoe Ball, Penny Lancaster, Rachel Stevens, and Louisa Lytton, they are still very much involved.

Ian is a regular on It Takes Two with his Waite’s Warm-Up section and Vincent choreographs the Argentine Tango routines that are seen on the main show.

The fabulous Strictly Come Dancing stars promise another wonderful evening, with beautiful costumes, gorgeous lighting and world-class routines.

Tickets can be booked directly through the theatres or at theballroomboys.com

There will are be a limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets available at each venue.

The show takes place at Colchester’s Mercury Theatre on September 21 and at Clacton’s Princes Theatre October 28.