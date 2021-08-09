DJs are lining up for a celebration of pirate radio and offshore broadcasting in Harwich this weekend.

Radio Mi Amigo will be joining up with Carillon Wellbeing Radio to return to the airwaves on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day pirate radio event will take place on Harwich Quay and has attracted a host of DJs who are coming from near and far to transmit from the restored lightvessel LV18 as a tribute to the 60’s offshore radio stations.

This year’s on-air team, headed by the programme director Garry Lee, will bring back the popular sound of the pirate stations that broadcast from just off our coast and were served from the Ha’penny Pier, which is the permanent berth of LV18.

Joining the crew will be two DJs from America and music connoisseurs, ex Pirate BBC Essex presenter, Tim Gillett and ex BBC Suffolk presenter Stephen ‘Foz’ Foster.

The broadcast will run 24 hours a day, from midnight on the Saturday morning till midnight on the Sunday night.

Tony O'Neil, curator and trustee of the LV18, said: "This tribute to the offshore pirate radio stations will celebrate the likes of Radio Caroline, Radio London and several others that appeared off the coast of Harwich in the 1960s, bringing about a revolution in radio broadcasting. "Following the previous pirate radio broadcasts from LV18, which attracted thousands of visitors to the area, Radio Mi Amigo will celebrate the watery wireless days from the studio, located on the bridge of the lightvessel.

"Further to previous year’s events, LV18 will broadcast from her permanent berth by the Ha’penny Pier, Harwich, enabling members of the public to not only visit the classic vessel on the Sunday, but to meet the DJ’s."

The classic heritage vessel LV18 featured in the film The Boat that Rocked and now hosts a pirate radio exhibition, with new interactive audio visual systems and interpretation signage.

The broadcast will be available on the Carillon radio website at carillonradio.com and may also be heard from their transmitters in the Midlands on 1476AM.