A KEEN knitter has paid homage to Team GB's Essex athletes.
Kathleen Shannon from Great Dunmow completed her Olympics collection of postbox toppers with a tribute to the county's gold medal winners.
BMX rider Bethany Shriever, gymnast Max Whitlock, and showjumper Ben Maher all featured on the masterpiece, which is on display in Chequers lane, Great Dunmow.
The latest creation, which even includes Max Whitlock's pommel horse, took Kathleen a week to make.
She said: "I’ve been working on it all week in between my 'normal' job .
"Started last Monday and finished it Sunday evening. I couldn’t tell you how many hours but it was a lot, some late nights involved."
This isn't the first time she has paid tribute to Team GB.
After Tom Daley won his first Olympic gold alongside Matty Lee in the men's synchronised 10m platform event, Kathleen quickly added a medal to the postbox topper she had already made with friend Jackie Monk.
Before the games even begun the pair made a topper featuring GB sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and 1500m runner Laura Muir.
