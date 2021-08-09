A FRIED chicken franchise has spread its wings to Clacton.
Reading-based Southern Fried Chicken has built up a global brand with outlets in more than 24 countries.
Now the brand is coming home, with the opening of the new branch in High Street, Clacton.
Bushra Yasser, franchisee of the Clacton branch, said: “I can’t think of anywhere better than Clacton to open our first UK store.
“Its proximity to the sea allows us to bring our recipe not just to the locals but to visitors from all over the UK.”
The brand’s chief executive Andrew Withers said that for nearly 50 years, the company has been opening outlets and selling their exclusive recipes across Europe and Asia.
He added: “The brand originated in the UK so it’s exciting for us to begin our return home with this site in Clacton.”
Southern Fried Chicken will be serving up their menu from 12noon to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 12noon to 7pm on Sundays.
