FIREFIGHTERS helped to save a 21-year-old horse after it fell into a water-filled ditch in Elmstead.
Colchester's Urban Search and Rescue team and Chelmsford's Animal Rescue Unit were called to the scene in Bromley Road shortly after 2.20pm on Sunday.
On arrival, crews reported that a large horse was laying down in a ditch full of water unable to get up.
They reassured the horse alongside a vet and worked to lift the horse out of the ditch and back onto her feet.
The animal was rescued by 4pm.
Station manager Dave Bond, the incident commander, said the horse trotted off happily with her owners after being left in the care of the vet.
“Thanks to the crews for their hard work in difficult conditions," he said.
"It was great to see the horse trotting off happily.
"Incidents like this highlight the variety of skills firefighters are required to have in order to achieve successful outcomes.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.