Three teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a serious assault in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called to Old Road, near to Underwoods Vauxhall, just after 1.50am today (August 8).
Officers were on scene within three minutes of the call and tended to the victim, a man in his 50s, who was unconscious with head and facial injuries.
Three teenage girls, aged 16, 17 and 18, were arrested near the town centre a short time later.
The victim remains in hospital for treatment.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in area between the garage and the town centre.
You can contact police quoting the crime reference number 42/161599/21 at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
You can also call us on 101 or, if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
