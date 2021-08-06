A PRODUCER has spoken about the “surreal” moment he realised one of his tracks would be used by a singer rumoured to be Michael Jackson’s estranged son.

Jay Law, 32, who lives in the Clacton area, has been composing instrumentals since he was 18, having dropped out of college to concentrate on a music career.

Since then he has produced tracks and bopping beats for a variety of artists, including Eminem’s American hip-hop collective, D12.

More recently he has been working with a New York rapper called King Myers, who himself has been collaborating with Brandon Howard for his new album.

Brandon, although known for his music career, is best recognised as the rumoured son of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson – with whom he has a striking resemblance.

The claim is that the late Beat It vocalist fathered a secret love child with singer Miki Howard, who she toured with throughout the 1980s.

Jay said: “King Myers wrote to me saying he had Brandon Howard in the studio and I thought nothing of it at the time – I did not know who he was.

“That night they got together and he tagged me in a post on Instagram saying he could not believe he had just done a song with Michael Jackson’s son.

“Then I realised he was singing over my beats and then I found out who he was and I could not believe it and it was just pretty crazy.

“When I found out I was literally driving to Tesco and then I was ringing my friends and my mum because I just needed to tell someone.”

In a video seen by the Gazette, Brandon can be seen dancing to Jay's beats while in the studio with King Myers, all the way in the US.

Since then, Jay, who attended the former Colbayns High School, has been sending messages back and forth with Brandon, who now wants to work with him.

“He was a very nice person and he said he thought my work was great, so it is all just so surreal,” added Jay, whose producer name is Zapz.

“I read somewhere that there was a 99 per cent chance that he was Michael Jackson’s son, but it was never verified - they do look identical and they sound the same.

“I have been doing this since I was 18, I have devoted my life to music, but it does not get any bigger than Michael Jackson.”

To find out more about Zapz and the production services he offers visit Instagram.com/prodbyzapz.