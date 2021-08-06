A MAN has been charged with a string of shocking child sex offences including rape following an investigation by specialist officers.
Graham Carson was arrested in August last year after allegations were made that three children had been assaulted between 2013 and 2014.
The 66-year-old, of The Drive, Clacton, subsequently appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 3 in relation to 28 sex offences.
Carson has now been charged with 10 counts of rape of a child, two counts of attempted rape of a child and five counts of assaulting a child by penetration.
He has also been charged with five counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and five counts of sexual assault of a child.
Carson is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 31.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment