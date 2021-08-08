LIFE-SAVING air ambulance workers were tasked with responding to six serious incidents in Tendring in the space of just four days.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was first called into action on August 2 following reports of a medical emergency in Clacton involving a woman.
The day later, the helicopter landed three more times, once in Jaywick and twice in Clacton, as medics responded to a trauma incident and further medical emergencies.
On August 4, the air ambulance launched again following reports of a man in Dovercourt who required urgent medical intervention.
On this occasion, the organisation’s life-saving workers and ambulance service paramedics were joined by Essex Police officers.
Then, on August 5, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called yet again, this time to a nasty crash in an unknown location in Tendring.
The team worked alongside police officers and paramedics to optimise the outcome of a female patient before transporting her to hospital.
All of the six incidents the air ambulance was called to resulted in patients being transferred to either a specialist hospital or an emergency department for treatment.
