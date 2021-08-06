RESIDENTS are being reminded to use 999 sensibly after hoax callers clogged up the emergency police line this week.

Essex Police says this week one woman called after pulling over in traffic caused by road closures to request a police escort home.

Another caller dialled 999 due to an animal stuck in a loft whilst a third asked whether a lost wallet had been handed into a police station.

Ahead of this weekend, Essex Police are issuing advice to the public about reporting crimes in the correct way.

They're also urging residents who may mistakenly dial 999 not to just hang up the phone.

A spokesman said: "If you accidentally dial 999 or call and realise you no longer need emergency help, what should you do?

"a) Hang up the phone immediately?

"b) Stay on the line?

"The answer may surprise you, but please do not hang up the call.

"The best thing to do is stay on the line and answer the questions from the operator, even if it’s a pocket-dial.

"During one shift last week, five calls directed to one of our call handlers were abandoned.

"If you specifically ask for police assistance then hang up, we will carry out numerous checks and attempts to return the call to make sure that you’re okay.

"If you’ve called 999 in error, this can delay us reaching those needing emergency help.

"If you do hang up accidentally, please keep your phone with you and answer any follow-up calls you receive, including those from a private number."

Residents are urged to consider if there is a genuine emergency before dialling 999.

Misuse of the 999 service delays us helping those in urgent need.

For non-emergency reports, please call 101 or visit https://www.essex.police.uk.

You can also use the 'Live Chat' button on the website to speak with the same team who respond to emergency calls.

If you’re unsure if your report relates to a policing matter, please look on www.askthe.police.uk.