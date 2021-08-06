THE distraught owner of an adorable 6-month-old puppy says she has been “unable to eat or sleep” since her beloved pooch went missing.

Nancy the dapple dachshund was last seen at roughly 6pm on Thursday in Walton, near the Hipkins Tea Room and the nearby Avenues.

The sometimes nervous pup is said to have been spooked by another dog before slipping out of her lead and running off.

She is then believed to have darted from a shark sculpture heading away from the Naze Tower and initially in the direction of the sea wall.

Devastated owner, Holly Russell, 21, believes she could be hiding in a triangle-shaped area between a block of flats near the entrance of the Naze Tower.

She said: “Nancy apparently headed towards the sea wall but she could now be anywhere, so we are just hoping she’s found somewhere dry and safe.

“Nancy has been off her lead occasionally in training and is usually as good as gold, but she is very nervous and was spooked by a dog.

“It has been incredibly distressing and I have been unable to sleep or eat, because she is very little and is probably terrified.”

Holly, who has only had Nancy since June, initially spent roughly four hours looking for her missing pup but was forced to abandon the search after darkness set in.

Despite the best efforts of community members, who have dedicated their own time to search for her, Nancy has now been missing for roughly 20 hours.

She added: “There has been a lot of strangers who have gone above and beyond to help us so I am very grateful to live where I do.

“The support has been unmatched and unexpected, so thank you to everyone who is trying to find her – I really appreciate the floods of help.

“I imagine she has hidden herself somewhere, but I just hope she is found.”

Anyone who has seen Nancy, who has been chipped, or has any information about where she could be is asked to call Holly Russell on 07535837800.