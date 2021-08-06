A WOMAN was rushed to a specialist hospital for treatment after being involved in a nasty crash which saw an air ambulance deployed.

Paramedics, police officers and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on August 5.

The incident, which occurred somewhere in Tendring, resulted in a female patient requiring medical intervention.

The teams worked together on scene to optimise her outcome before she was transferred to a specialist hospital for ongoing treatment.