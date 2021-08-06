AN air ambulance landed in a seaside town after being tasked with assisting paramedics and police officers dealing with a medical emergency.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to Clacton on August 3 with reports of a man in need of medical intervention.
The team worked with paramedics and officers at the scene to optimise patient outcome before he was transported to an emergency department for treatment.
