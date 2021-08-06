A WOMAN had to be transported to a hospital’s emergency department following a serious incident which saw an air ambulance launch into action.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to an address in Clacton on August 2 to assist paramedics with a female patient.
The “medical emergency” saw the two teams work together at the scene to optimise the patient’s outcome before she was transported to a hospital for treatment.
