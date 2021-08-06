EAGLE-EYED foragers are being encouraged to hunt for hundreds of miniature tower figures in celebration of a historic attraction’s birthday.
The Naze Tower, in Old Hall Lane, Walton, will be hosting a unique coastal treasure hunt on August 21 to mark its 301st anniversary.
For the family-friendly seaside search the heritage structure’s team has commissioned potter Martin Bridge to make an impressive 301 terracotta towers.
Ahead of the event they will be hidden throughout the Naze before members of the public set about hunting them down.
In addition to the treasure hunt, the Naze Tower will also play host to an art stall and display, special birthday tower biscuits, and a raffle.
A spokesman for the Naze Tower said: “Have fun exploring and good luck - if you find a tower it is finders keepers.
“If you find more than one we ask you to re-position it so someone else can find it to spread the love - and the towers.”
The Naze Tower’s treasure hunt will run from 10am until 5pm.
To find out more information visit facebook.com/nazetower.
