In the UK strokes strike someone every five minutes.

Knowing the symptoms and what to do if you spot them can make a huge difference.

The Stroke Association says 100,000 people have strokes each year in the UK.

Stroke is a type of cerebrovascular disease, which is one of the leading causes of death in the UK.

Here we have taken a look at advice from the NHS to help you understand what to do.

If you suspect you or someone else is having a stroke, you should phone 999 immediately and ask for an ambulance.

Even if the symptoms disappear while you are waiting for the ambulance, it's still important to go to hospital for an assessment.

After an initial assessment, patients are usually referred to a specialist for further tests to help determine the cause of the stroke.

You should be referred to see a specialist within 24 hours of the start of your symptoms. Treatment can also begin if necessary.

Symptoms of a stroke that disappear quickly and in less than 24 hours may mean you had a transient ischaemic attack (TIA).

These symptoms should also be treated as a medical emergency to reduce the chances of having another stroke.

The signs and symptoms of a stroke vary from person to person, but usually begin suddenly.

The main stroke symptoms can be remembered with the word FAST:

Face – the face may have dropped on 1 side, the person may not be able to smile, or their mouth or eye may have drooped.

Arms – the person may not be able to lift both arms and keep them there because of weakness or numbness in 1 arm.

Speech – their speech may be slurred or garbled, or the person may not be able to talk at all despite appearing to be awake; they may also have problems understanding what you're saying to them.

Time – it's time to dial 999 immediately if you notice any of these signs or symptoms.

Symptoms in the FAST test identify most strokes, but occasionally a stroke can cause different symptoms.

Other signs and symptoms may include: