PART of the A12 was partially blocked due to a police incident.
The Londonbound carriageway was blocked between junction 24, Kelvedon North, and junction 23, Kelvedon South, this morning.
The road is now clear, however, queues are stretching back as far as Junction 25 at Marks Tey.
UPDATE - A12 Londonbound – carriageway now clear after a police incident between J24 (Kelvedon north) and J23 (Kelvedon south) – queues remain back to J25 (Marks Tey.)— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) August 6, 2021
