AN authority’s headquarters will light-up in rainbow colours and proudly fly the flag for equality to mark a seaside town’s second ever Pride event.

Clacton Town Hall, which is home to Tendring Council, will celebrate this month’s Clacton Pride by displaying the LGBTQ+ flag from August 16.

The building will also be lit-up in rainbow colours until August 21, the day on which Clacton Town Square will play host to a variety of Pride events from 10am until 6pm.

The celebratory and awareness-raising activities, which continue at the 5th Avenue Bar, in Orwell Road, have been supported by Tendring Council’s events grant

Clacton held its first Pride event last year in August, but the planned celebrations had to be scaled down to a virtual celebration due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Council chairman Jeff Bray

Jeff Bray, Tendring Council chairman, said it was exciting to be supporting the event this year and was proud to see other Tendring businesses looking to show support.

“We are always proud of our diverse community within Tendring, including our LGBTQ+ residents, and pleased to show our support in this way,” he added.

“Though we lit up last year for the virtual Clacton Pride, and on Global Pride Day, it feels particularly good this year knowing we will have a physical Pride event in the heart of our community.”

Cheryl Piper, chairperson of the Clacton Pride organising committee, encouraged residents from all walks of life to enjoy the occasion.

She added: “Last year’s inaugural Clacton Pride was a fantastic achievement, but as with so many things in 2020 Covid-19 got in the way somewhat.

“So we’re so excited to be holding a full event this year and we hope lots of people come along to take part and wear their rainbows with pride.”

For more information visit facebook.com/prideclacton.