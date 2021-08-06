A COMMUNITY group has acquired a life-saving piece of equipment which could prove the difference for someone who suffers cardiac arrest.
The Jaywick Sands Community Forum, located in Lotus Way, Jaywick, is now kitted out with a state-of-the-art defibrillator.
The gadget, which will be registered with the ambulance service, was purchased using £1,000 of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund and BALC.
If administered, the defibrillator, which can be used on both adults and children, will send an electric current to the casualty’s heart in a bid to restart it.
Brad Thompson, vice chairman of the Jaywick Sands Community Forum, said: “Our defibrillator will be available to local residents in Jaywick and West Clacton.
“The good thing is it can be immediately used on both adults and children without someone having to swap out the pads, which can take a lot of time.
“We hope it never has to be used but if it does it will increase the chances of someone’s survival.”
