AN experienced vet is preparing to open her very own practice to provide the meticulous level of care “the pet-owning public has been waiting for.”

April Young, 33, has been working as a qualified vet for more than 10 years having trained at the Royal Veterinary College before graduating in 2011.

The animal expert’s most recent role was as clinical director at Kinfauns, in Little Clacton, but she has now decided to embark on her own business venture.

Weeley Veterinary Centre, scheduled to open in early 2020, will be a “caring and friendly” independent practice which serves the pets and people of Tendring.

For April, it was always important for her to create a facility which would be owned and managed by a vet – in this case herself – who works there on the frontline.

She added: “I realised in order to care for my beloved patients and their owners to the high standard I demand of myself every single day, I needed to start my own practice.

“I have been a vet since 2011, but for me being a vet is never just a job, it is and always will be a vocation.

“I created Weeley Veterinary Centre so that I and the exceptional team I am assembling will be able to deliver the services pets deserve.

“We will be a practice that believes in personal, individualised patient and client care and their pets will be the core of our practice and treated as part of our own family.”

Although the practice is still currently in the process of being built, April’s new service has already garnered heaps of interest from local pet owners.

“Since publishing my Facebook page last week I have been really blown away by the reaction from our local community,” she added.

“It is particularly reassuring people value the importance of an independent practice and I can’t wait to open as early next year as possible and serve my local community.

“Weeley Veterinary Centre is the practice the pet-owning public has been waiting for.”

To find out more about Weeley Veterinary Centre visit facebook.com/weeleyvetcentre.