A SALON owner says her hardworking team have been given the boost they deserve after winning an award following a testing 18 months for the business.
Katie Singers, 36, is the owner of Ultraviolet, in Jessop Close, Clacton, having taken over the hair, tanning and beauty facility in May 2017.
The beautician had originally worked out of a room located within her home but “grabbed the opportunity” to run her own salon as soon it became available.
After just over four years under Katie’s stewardship, Ultraviolet has now been named Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year for Essex.
The coveted industry accolade has been awarded as part of this year’s South East and London Prestige Awards, which celebrate small and medium sized businesses.
Reacting to the win Katie said: “When they called earlier in the year we were all really excited and it’s nice to have someone external recognise the team’s hard work.
“It’s hard work having a small business, especially over the last 18 months, so the award came at the right time, giving the girls and I the boost we deserve.”
To find out more about Ultraviolet visit facebook.com/ultravioletsalon.
