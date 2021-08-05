AN air ambulance was called into action as part of a medical emergency in which a woman needed urgent assistance.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to help paramedics with a female patient in Jaywick on August 3.
Upon arrival the two teams worked together to optimise patient outcome before transferring her to the emergency department of a hospital for treatment.
