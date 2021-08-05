A PATIENT had to be helped by paramdeics and air ambulance personnel before being transported to a hospital’s emergency department after a trauma incident.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was deployed to Clacton on August 3 after receiving reports of a female patient who had been involved in a trauma incident.
Once at the scene, the teams worked to optimise the patient’s outcome before transferring her to an emergency department for ongoing treatment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.