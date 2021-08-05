A RECYCLING centre has needed to close following a car fire.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to a car fire in Malting Lane at 3.14pm today.
The car's engine was described as "smouldering", but no action was needed and firefighters from Frinton made the scene safe by 3.35pm.
The incident happened outside the recycling centre in Kirby le Soken.
This means residents will not be able to access the site until the incident has been resolved.
Love Essex tweeted: "For the attention of Tendring residents.
"There is currently an emergency incident outside of Kirby le Soken recycling centre.
"You will be unable to access the site until the incident has been resolved.
"Please avoid the area and visit an alternative recycling centre."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.