A MUCH-LOVED animal charity is set to host a celebratory fundraising evening to commemorate its impressive milestone birthday.

The National Animal Welfare Trust, located in the Street, Little Clacton, will mark its 50th anniversary on August 15.

The non-profit organisation, which cares for abandoned cats and dogs before rehoming them, heavily relies on donations to continue running.

The animal safe haven’s dedicated volunteers and workers have therefore organised what will be their first in-person fundraising event since the pandemic started.

Throughout the three and half hour occasion, guests will be able to browse a variety of stalls featuring a large selection of pet accessories and take part in a tombola.

The animal-lovers and the site’s workers will also embark on a charity walk through the villages footpaths and streets to raise further funds.

Two walking routes, both differing in length, will be able to those who wish to take park in the sponsored saunter.

A spokeswoman for Clacton’s National Animal Welfare Trust said: “This is out first in-person event since Covid-19 so we could really do with lots of supporters on board.

“We will be having a few stalls at our centre and a lovely, sponsored walk in the evening around the village.

“We would love for participants to get sponsored for their efforts in order to raise funds for the homeless cats and dogs.”

To find out more visit facebook.com/nawt.clacton or email s.sheppard@nawt.org.uk.