A POPULAR patient choir group for people looking to improve their health and well-being is back up and running after the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
SingAlongPen was first started by Penelope Read, 72, of Clacton, who is part of the East Lynne Patient Participation Group.
The weekly session, however, attended by those registered at the East Lynne Medical Centre, was soon stopped in its track as a result of the pandemic.
Following the lifting of restrictions, the choir group, designed for people with breathing issues or anyone who fancies a sing-along, has now returned.
Penelope said: “My choir for health and well-being is back up and running.
“It all started with a suggestion from the East Lynne Patient Participation Group and it was going with a swing before lockdown hit us.
“So, it is lovely to finally be back.”
The choir meets every Monday between 11pm and 12pm at St Paul’s Church, in Church Road, Clacton, and the cost of attendance is £4.
To find out more visit facebook.com/sing4yourhealth.
