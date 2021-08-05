A CARE company which runs a variety of homes in north east Essex has been shortlisted for two national catering awards.

Care UK is responsible for the likes of Haven Lodge, in Clacton, Silversprings, in Thorrington, Tall Trees, in Colchester, and Colne View, in Halstead.

The care home provider’s food and hotel services team is now in the running for two accolades in recognition of its exceptional culinary skills.

Shortlisted in the Care Catering category of this year’s Public Sector Catering Awards, the prizes recognise those that have transformed catering for results.

The awards also serve to celebrate special teams and chefs who go above and beyond, such as those working on Care UK’s Dining with Dignity initiative.

Jon Bicknell, food and hotel services director at Care UK, said: “We have revolutionised all aspects of catering with one key factor in mind – choice.

“No matter what type of diet a resident has, we strive to provide plenty of options for them to make sure they get all the enjoyment and nutrition they need.

“We firmly believe that care home catering should rival that of high-class hotels and restaurants.

“So, our highly skilled kitchen teams receive specialist training to create attractive, tasty, safe meal options for each and every resident.

“We also believe our kitchens are supportive and innovative places to work, and we know happy, skilled colleagues deliver the very best for residents.

“Being a chef in one of our care homes is an incredibly fulfilling experience and we are proud to have so many highly qualified people cooking for residents.”

Care UK’s regional roving chef, Andrew Mussett, has also been shortlisted for the Catering Manager Award at this year’s ceremony.

He is responsible for co-writing a selection of recipe books for colleagues and relatives to use and has helped teams in care homes improve on their dishes.

More recently, Mr Mussett has launched a project designed to better support equality, diversity and inclusivity in care homes.

“I am thrilled to have been shortlisted for this award and I am proud of all our chefs and will happily turn my hand to support and coach them in any way,” he added.

“I am particularly proud of the progress made in bringing more understanding about ethnic and cultural events and festivals in our homes.

“As a result, residents from different backgrounds and cultures can enjoy more authentic meals.

“I feel honoured to have been recognised in this way and I am keeping my fingers crossed for the final.”

The winners of the Public Sector Catering Awards will be announced at the evening awards ceremony on September 9.