A MAN from Clacton must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after admitting being involved in supplying Class A drugs.

Nicky Boyce, 31, from St John's Road, was handed 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug after a warrant was executed in St John's Road on June 30 and Class A and Class B drugs were found.

Following the sentence, the investigating officer said: “We’re committed to ensuring those who commit crime and cause harm to our community are held accountable for their actions.

“If you’ve got concerns around drug activity in your neighbourhood, please report it to us so that we can take action.”