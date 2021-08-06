A BEACH festival organised to “help cheer people up” following the pandemic will boast the "best acoustic talent in Essex".

David Brown, 38, of Clacton, is the focal figure of acoustic project A Light Left On, which is also comprised of Will and Simon Smith Daye.

After what has been a difficult 18-month period for the entertainment industry, as a result of the coronavirus crisis, David has decided to hold a small music event.

Curated alongside friend Kevin Barnes, Breeze Fest will play out over three days from the Sea Breeze Kiosk, located on the Clacton seafront.

The festival boasts a line-up of local acoustic talent, including Ed Talbot, Drastic Fiction, James Morgan, Indigo, Helen Ward, the Larks, and many more.

David, who is the co-director of Rockwise, a song-writing project for young people with learning difficulties, will also perform with his band.

Speaking about how the festival materialised, the experienced guitarist and singer said: “We were inundated with requests from musicians who wanted to play.

“So an afternoon’s entertainment turned into a three-day beach festival with two days featuring some of the best acoustic talent from Essex and Suffolk.

“On the Monday there will be an open mic event for anyone to turn up and perform along with a sandcastle competition, face painting and portraits.”

David, who previously worked at Clacton Coastal Academy, is hoping the coastline festival will bring a smile to people’s faces following an uncertain 18-months.

He added: “After such a difficult year my friend Kevin and I decided to put on a small event to help cheer local people up.

“It is also to give local musicians an opportunity to perform, as many of the bigger festivals looked like they were not going to happen.

“So, in essence, it is a mutually beneficial music event to encourage people to get outside again to socialise, relax and enjoy the sun together.

“But they will be doing so while listening to some amazing music to assist recovery from the past year of stress and worry.”

To find out more about Breeze Fest visit facebook.com/seabreezekiosk or facebook.com/alightlefton.