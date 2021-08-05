FLIGHT fanatics coming to Clacton for the town's 150th anniversary flights later this month are being urged to plan their trip.

The Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will grace the skies over Clacton on August 26 and 27 as the town celebrates its 150th birthday.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which is organising the flights, encouraged those intending to come to plan their trip.

“To get the best from your visit it always helps to think about how you’re going to travel down, and there’s plenty of information available to help you do that,” he said.

“For the two days of flights we have extra parking, travel and first aid provision in place to hopefully make the day as smooth as possible for those coming along.”

To boost car park capacity over the two days, Clacton Rotary Club will run an official car park off of West Road, next to Clacton Airfield.

Open from 8am until 6pm, admission costs £5 for the whole day and is cash only.

There is no bus transfer service to the seafront, and spaces cannot be booked in advance.

Hedingham Buses will also be operating a park and ride service from Clacton Shopping Village, while visitors can also use rail and coach services.

Flights start at 2.45pm on Thursday, August 26, with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, followed by the Red Arrows between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

On Friday, 27 August, the displays are reversed with the Red Arrows at 12.45pm and the Memorial Flight between 1.30pm and1.45pm.

Those coming to watch the flights are also encouraged to spread right along Clacton’s coastline, including the beaches, promenades and greenswards.

Mr Porter added: “While the flying action will last about an hour, there is so much to see, do and enjoy in Clacton to make it a full day out – or two if you stay overnight in one of the many excellent hotels and B&Bs in the area.

“From the Octopus Ahoy! trail and Street Tag, to attractions such as Clacton Pier and Clacton Pavilion, and the Clacton 150 Heritage Trail, come and explore the Essex Sunshine Coast.”