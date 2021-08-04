A WOMAN was reportedly struck in the face before having her hair ripped out during a vicious assault which has since prompted a police investigation.
Essex Police were called to a property in Old Road, Clacton, at about 9.50pm on July 23 following reports a woman had been attacked.
Upon arrival officers were told the victim had been hit in the face during the altercation and had chunks of her hair pulled out.
The force has since launched an investigation following the alleged assault and officers are now appealing for any eyewitnesses to contact them.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk.
“You can also call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/145987/21 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
