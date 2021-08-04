The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 51 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 12,320 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 4 (Wednesday), up from 12,269 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Tendring now stands at 8,406 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,237.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 28,936 over the period, to 5,952,756.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 585 people had died in the area by August 4 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 13,518 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 97,771 people had received both jabs by August 3 (Tuesday) – 77% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.